Iran strongly condemns Israel's attack on residential house in Beit Lahia

In reaction to the brutal attack by Zionist forces on a residential house in Beit Lahia, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 60 civilians and injury of dozens, on Tuesday, Baghaei strongly condemned the ongoing genocide and the killing of the defenseless Palestinian people plus the targeting of residential areas, as well as vital infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

He called for decisive international action to stop the crimes committed by the occupying regime, urging the trial and punishment of its leaders.

He considered the continuation of the invasion of residential areas and the mass murder of the people of Gaza, which is accompanied by the complete siege of the northern Gaza Strip and the prevention of the entry of humanitarian aid, as a clear example of war crime and part of the plot to eliminate the Palestinian people and forcibly displace them from their land, emphasizing the responsibility of all governments to confront the genocide and war crimes of the occupying regime.

Baghaei denounced the arms and political support provided by the US and some other Western countries to the occupying regime, noting that these governments are complicit in the crimes committed by the regime in Gaza and called for the mobilization of the international community to address the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians.

3266**2050