EU merely stands for hypocrisy: Iran FM

"I like to believe you when you say life and human dignity should be protected. The issue is that your fellow Europeans unashamedly support genocide in Gaza and carnage in Lebanon," Araghchi wrote on his X account in reaction to Borrell's earlier remarks on execution of an Iranian-German terrorist Jamshid Sharmahd.

The Iranian foreign minister asked how about "an EU measure" to end the killing of more than 50k Palestinians in Gaza?

He further asked how about "an EU measure" to allow 1.5m refugees in Lebanon to return to their homes?

"How about an EU measure to support the families of those killed by Jamshid Sharmahd? If not, Europe only stands for hypocrisy," Araghchi added.

The European Union's foreign policy chief had reportedly condemned the execution of the perpetrator (Jamshid Sharmahd) of the terrorist act of bombing and explosion of a mosque in Shiraz in 2008 and claimed that the European Union is considering measures in response to this issue.

Sharmahd was the ringleader of an anti-Iran group based in the United States, accused by Iran of planning and executing a series of terrorist attacks on Iranian soil.

Most notably, he was charged with organizing the 2008 Shiraz mosque bombing which killed and wounded around 200 innocent people.

2050