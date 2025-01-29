‘Relentless assault on UNRWA harming lives of Palestinians’

New York, IRNA — The commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) says the relentless assault on the agency is harming the lives and future of Palestinians across occupied Palestine.

Philippe Lazzarini made the remarks on Tuesday at the UN Security Council.

Palestinians know and trust UNRWA, he said, adding that the agency’s mere presence brings stability amid profound uncertainty.

In the occupied West Bank, where violence is surging, ending UNRWA’s operations will deprive Palestine refugees of education and healthcare, he said.

The relentless assault on the relief and human development agency is harming the lives and future of Palestinian nation in occupied Palestinian, he said.

It is eroding their trust in the international community and jeopardizing any prospect for peace and security, added.

UNRWA has been rendering services to Palestinian refugees, including water, food, healthcare, and education, since 1950. Currently, almost seven million Palestinian refugees receive UNRWA services in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Al-Quds, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria, according to the agency.

