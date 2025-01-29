Jan 29, 2025, 10:23 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85733483
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

‘Relentless assault on UNRWA harming lives of Palestinians’

Jan 29, 2025, 10:23 AM
News ID: 85733483
‘Relentless assault on UNRWA harming lives of Palestinians’

Philippe Lazzarini says that in the occupied West Bank, where violence is surging, ending UNRWA’s operations will deprive Palestinian refugees of education and healthcare.

New York, IRNA — The commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) says the relentless assault on the agency is harming the lives and future of Palestinians across occupied Palestine.

Philippe Lazzarini made the remarks on Tuesday at the UN Security Council.

Palestinians know and trust UNRWA, he said, adding that the agency’s mere presence brings stability amid profound uncertainty.

‘Relentless assault on UNRWA harming lives of Palestinians’
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini

In the occupied West Bank, where violence is surging, ending UNRWA’s operations will deprive Palestine refugees of education and healthcare, he said.

The relentless assault on the relief and human development agency is harming the lives and future of Palestinian nation in occupied Palestinian, he said.

It is eroding their trust in the international community and jeopardizing any prospect for peace and security, added.

UNRWA has been rendering services to Palestinian refugees, including water, food, healthcare, and education, since 1950. Currently, almost seven million Palestinian refugees receive UNRWA services in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Al-Quds, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria, according to the agency.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .