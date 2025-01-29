Israeli troops to remain in Syria’s Jabal al-Shaykh ‘indefinitely’: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Israel’s minister of defense says the occupying regime’s military will remain in Syria’s Jabal al-Shaykh “indefinitely.”

“We will not allow hostile forces to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria,” Israel Katz said on Tuesday during a visit to the region. “We will act against any threat.”

Israeli forces attacked and occupied the UN-patrolled zone in the Golan Heights only hours after the former Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad’s fall on December 8.

According to a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Syria in 1974, the regime’s military is banned from crossing the so-called Alpha Line on the western edge of the Area of Separation (AoS).

