Israeli troops to remain in Syria’s Jabal al-Shaykh ‘indefinitely’: Minister

Israeli troops to remain in Syria’s Jabal al-Shaykh ‘indefinitely’: Minister
Israel’s minister of military affairs Israel Katz

Israeli forces will remain at the summit of the Hermon and the security zone, says the regime's minister of military affairs.

Tehran, IRNA – Israel’s minister of defense says the occupying regime’s military will remain in Syria’s Jabal al-Shaykh “indefinitely.”

“We will not allow hostile forces to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria,” Israel Katz said on Tuesday during a visit to the region. “We will act against any threat.”

Israeli forces attacked and occupied the UN-patrolled zone in the Golan Heights only hours after the former Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad’s fall on December 8.

According to a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Syria in 1974, the regime’s military is banned from crossing the so-called Alpha Line on the western edge of the Area of Separation (AoS).

