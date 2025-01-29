6th int'l automobile exhibition in Tehran

The sixth Iranian International Exhibition of Automobile and Related Industries (Tehran Auto Show 2024) kicked off in Tehran on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The event features 44 domestic and international companies and lasts five days at the Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Center.

The exhibition, which covers a 20,000-square-meter area, showcases the latest innovations and advancements in the automotive industry. It includes 32 domestic companies and 12 foreign participants from China, South Korea, France, Germany, and other European nations.

