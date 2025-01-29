Iran VP to depart for Kazakhstan on Thursday

Tehran, IRNA – A deputy of the Iranian Vice President has announced that Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref is to visit Kazakhstan to attend the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Prime Ministers' meeting as well as 2025 Almaty Digital Forum, heading a delegation is to visit of a delegation.

During the visit which will be made upon Kazakh prime minister's official invitation, Aref is to deliver his speech in EAEU Prime Ministers' meeting as well as 2025 Almaty Digital Forum, Ali Najafi said.

This is the first time that an Iranian senior official participates in the EAEU meeting as an observer, he added.

Iran's cooperation with the EAEU could help strengthen ties with member states, he stated.

Najafi expressed hope that with the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU, which was recently approved by Iran's Parliament, there will be a tangible surge in Iran's exchanges with member states.

He went on to say that Iran's participation in 2025 Almaty Digital Forum is an opportunity to introduce its potential, programs, and achievements in the field of artificial intelligence, digital economy and information technology.

