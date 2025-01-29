Jan 29, 2025, 11:46 AM
U.S. teams up with Zionist regime to delay reconstruction in north Gaza: Report

U.S. teams up with Zionist regime to delay reconstruction in north Gaza: Report
The New Arab news website says the United States is hand-in-glove with the Israeli regime to obstruct plans for reconstruction efforts in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tehran, IRNA – A Qatari media outlet has revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff assured the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would support measures to hamper the rebuilding of the northern regions of the Gaza Strip.

The New Arab website reported on Wednesday that Witkoff expressed his commitment to postponing the entry of prefabricated housing units into areas adjacent to the regime’s settlements and that the U.S. will help suspend it until an agreement is reached that guarantees the safety of Zionist settlers.

Washington’s plan covers security initiatives sponsored by the U.S. and certain Persian Gulf states with the aim of setting up a buffer zone between the Gaza Strip and the Israeli settlements to mitigate future threats from Gaza against the occupying regime.

In a bid to encourage Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House pledged to slow down the reconstruction efforts, keeping the northern Gaza Strip uninhabitable to force the Gaza residents to leave their homes, the media outlet added.

Trump earlier called for the complete evacuation of Gaza and the resettlement of its residents in neighboring Arab states.

