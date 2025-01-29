Analyst says Tel Aviv experienced fresh defeat

Tehran, IRNA – Abdul Bari Atwan, a Palestinian-born British journalist and the editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm has said that the Israeli regime experienced another defeat against the resistance and the resilient people of Lebanon and the Gaza Strip since the residents of the southern Lebanon and the north of the Gaza Strip returned to their home, but the Israeli settlers have not yet been able to do so because of Tel Aviv's inability to safeguard them.

He hailed the returning of hundreds of thousands of displaced people to northern Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, saying it foiled the Israeli occupiers' plots to relocate citizens and evacuate conflict fronts, stabilize the occupation in the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border, completely overcome the resistance groups, create sedition by intensifying the genocide and ethnic cleansing.

He described the return of the displaced as a major defeat for the Israeli enemy and the victory for the resistance and in defeating the Israeli plots.

This is while, the Israeli settlers displaced from Galilee in northern occupied Palestine and those around Gaza do not return to their residences because neither Hezbollah forces in Lebanon nor resistance brigades in the Gaza Strip, especially Qassam and Al-Quds brigades, have been destroyed, Atwan stressed.

On Monday, Ben Gvir, who resigned from Netanyahu’s cabinet last week over the ceasefire deal, said the return of thousands of Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza was a victory for Hamas and a failure for Israel.

“This is not what total victory looks like; this is what total surrender looks like,” he said, urging Israel to resume the war in Gaza.

Hamas described the return of Palestinians as a significant triumph for the Palestinian people and a failure of those pushing the “displacement plans” for Gaza.

