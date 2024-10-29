Oct 30, 2024, 12:31 AM
Iran calls on int'l community to pay more attention to situation in Sudan

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh called on the international community, especially the international humanitarian institutions, to pay more attention to the critical situation in Sudan.

Referring to the publication of news related to the continuation of conflicts in Sudan and the killing of civilians and the displacement of a large number of people in different regions of Sudan, Baghaei Hamaneh described this situation as sad and unfortunate and considered the worsening of the dire humanitarian conditions in this country to be very worrying.

He called for more attention by the international community, especially international humanitarian organizations, to the critical situation in Sudan.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman stressed the need to increase efforts to stop the conflict and immediately deal with the humanitarian situation and send international humanitarian aid to the displaced and needy people.

