Iran-Lebanon parl. friendship group congratulates new Hezbollah chief

In a message commemorating the martyrdoms of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Seyyed Hashem Safieddine and other resistance commanders, Iran-Lebanon Parliamentary Friendship Group on Tuesday congratulated Sheikh Qassem to become the flag-bearer of Hezbollah.

In the historical battle of the resistance front against the front of occupation and oppression, Lebanon's Hezbollah has entered into a confrontation with the criminal Zionist regime in defense of the oppressed people of Palestine, especially the children and women of Gaza, and in this way has also incurred heavy costs, the statement said.

The group expressed hope that Hezbollah will continue its resistance and fight for the destruction of Israel, stronger than before.

While hailing Sheikh Qassem’s years of experience and his influential role in the creation and stability of Hezbollah, it stated that he will undoubtedly elevate the position of the resistance group and carry on the legacy of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the commanders of the resistance who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Lebanon and al-Quds.

Sheikh Qassem was appointed as new Hezbollah leader and replaced Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut in late September.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said that Sheikh Qassem’s appointment was unanimous and elected to take up the position due to his “adherence to the principles and goals of Hezbollah.”

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps issued a message congratulating the election of Sheikh Naim Qassem to the position of Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

I would like to express my congratulations and hope longevity of the martyrs' path, especially Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Major General Hossein Salami emphasized in his message,

"This blessed election guarantees the unstoppable and glorious path of Islamic resistance in Lebanon and the strong determination of the proud fighters of Hezbollah to save the oppressed Palestinian nation from the yoke of the Zionist invaders and their criminal supporters," Salami added.

The IRGC chief also prayed for the success of Hezbollah in this sensitive and historic situation facing the region and the Islamic world.

