Rouhani hails people’s high morale for resistance

Speaking on the sidelines of Tehran Friday Prayers which was led by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Rouhani stressed the need for unity and integration to achieve higher goals of the Islamic Revolution.

He added that realization of these objectives will be possible through making efforts and Jihad.

Referring to enemies’ all-out pressure on Iranians, the Iranian president said today people’s morale for resistance has been reinforced.

People proved that they have so far resisted against enemy and will continue to do so.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president vowed good future for the country.

Large crowds of people enthusiastically attended this week’s Friday Prayers led by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (prayers ground) in central Tehran.

It was the first Friday Prayers led by the Supreme Leader in eight years.

