Pres. Rouhani: Iranians more powerful than before in dealing with US sanctions

President Rouhani made the remarks through his speech to the 59th annual session of the General Assembly of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) underway in Tehran on Thursday.

From the beginning of the US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 8, 2018, the US President Donald Trump stated that the Islamic Republic system cannot stand against the "highest level" of sanctions more than three months, but they could see today that the Iranian nation has become stronger and more powerful in confronting their plots and bans.

Despite the world’s criticism over Washington’s anti-Iran measures, Trump reinstated unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5, 2018 and imposed as he claimed the “highest level” of economic bans on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

