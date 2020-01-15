President says all should strive to safeguard legacy of Gen. Soleimani

He made the remarks on Wednesday when addressing the Iranian cabinet's weekly session.

He said despite all tough conditions, big chances are still possible to make.

President Rouhani said that the Iranian people have already experienced many tough days recently and hoped these sad days will be over soon.

Referring to Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani's assassination by the US, he said the commander defended Iran and could stand no differences among Iranians.

He stressed that Iran belonged to every single Iranian regardless of their tastes and lifestyles. "Iran is not just one color and one taste. All tastes and thoughts should be respected," he added.

Stressing the importance of preserving the lives of every and each Iranian, the President underscored that "as the Holy Quran says the loss of one innocent life equals the loss of the whole humanity."

