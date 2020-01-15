Rouhani: Europe making another mistake by working against own interests

President Rouhani said Europeans say because Iran has taken the fifth step to reduce nuclear commitments, so they need to take steps too.

He said actually, the step they should take is to go back to their commitments, adding that he has recently talked to two of the leaders of Europe and told them all the steps are reversible.

Second, all "we have done was under inspections" of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The IAEA is monitoring Iran's enrichment. So saying that Iran is after making atomic bombs is something baseless, which should not be repeated.

Rouhani said US President Donald Trump has done nothing except breaking intentional laws, wondering how the UK prime minister thinks that he says JCPAO should be put aside and Trump deal be accepted.

Addressing the European troika, he said Trump sabotaged Paris Climate Agreement, UNESCO, Human Rights Council, and NATO, what could you do? Give us one example. All the European countries cannot give one example to hearten us.

He went on to say that Europe is responsible for the lives of hundreds of thousands of Iranians who defended their country. They encouraged Saddam to attack Iran.

No one forgets that you are murderers. You are responsible for the blood of our people. You are responsible for thousands of people injured in the war. Do you think your sympathy for our people is acceptable to our people?

He openly said that the insecurity of the region is in no one's interest. It will harm the world, the US and Europe.

Criticizing the West for interfering in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Libya and looting their oil, he said that they have made the region insecure.

He invited Europe to return to the JCPOA and asked the Europeans to apologize to the Iranians for being weak and scared of the US.

President Rouhani also said that Israel and Saudi Arabia officially said they made President Trump pull out of the deal to finish the job and bring the Islamic Establishment down.

Now that you have figured out that you have made mistakes about the JCPOA, the assassination of General Soleimani, Iraq, Yemen, and sanctioning Iran oil, he said, adding that today the American soldiers are insecure. Tomorrow, the Europeans ones can be insecure too.

He wanted them to leave the region and make it safe once again, which is in the interest of the reign and the world.

