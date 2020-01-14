President Rouhani calls for forcing invaders to leave region

The Iranian President made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis in Tehran, adding that Iran is keen on bolstering all-out ties with Syria.

Iran has always supported the nations that stand up to the arrogance, he further noted.

President Rouhani called on the officials of both sides to take steps in implementing the mutual agreements.

The Syrian prime minister, for his part, pointed out that the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani could be regarded as a disaster to all freedom-seeking nations.

He went on to say that the steps taken by the late commander are beyond description, adding the Syrians will remember him forever.

Iran's retaliatory measure to the US terrorist move indicated that the arrogance has no position in the region, the Syrian prime minister underlined.

Khamis called for rooting out terrorism from the region, adding that all nations and governments should stand up to the illegitimate presence of the US.

The Syrian prime minister, heading of a delegation, arrived in Tehran on Monday and was officially welcomed by Iran's First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri at Sa'dabad cultural complex, north Tehran.

