Rouhani: Special court should investigate Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran

Speaking in the ceremony to commemorate the bests in national agriculture, President Rouhani said that from the very moment he thought the crash was not a normal one, he tried hard to shorten the investigation time and understand well that how it happened.

He said that as soon as he found out the facts, he wanted the officials to inform the people, adding that even if the plane had crashed in a normal way due to a technical difficulty, it would still be painful; but now that it became clear that a human error has caused it, it becomes more painful and unforgivable.

He promised the bereaved families to pursue the case with all his ability.

He added that it was a good step that the military forces accepted their mistake and apologized for that, but other steps should be taken as well.

Rouhani said that more than one person is definitely responsible for shooting down the passenger plane.

He said that everyone knows that a mistake has been the root of the tragedy, but under what condition was the mistake made?

It is not just the issue of the 176 people on board because Iran's air security is important too so those responsible for the incident must be punished, he said.

The President noted that the government feels equally responsible towards both Iranian and non-Iranians who perished aboard the flight.

What is most important is that people and the public opinion should make sure that such events will not happen again.

