Iran, Australia FMs discuss mutual relations

Zarif met Payne on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020. The three-day Raisina Dialogue 2020 kicked off in the Indian capital on January 14 with participation of 700 representatives and foreign ministers from 100 world countries, including Iran.

Zarif also met European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Kumar Doval, National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

