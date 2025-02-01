Belize requests ICJ to join South Africa case against Israel over Gaza genocide

Tehran, IRNA – Belize, a country in central America, has requested the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to allow it to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel over the regime’s war on Gaza, the ICJ has announced.

The top UN court in The Hague, the Netherlands, made the announcement on Friday, saying that Belize had filed a document containing its request a day earlier.

“On 30 January 2025, Belize, referring to Articles 62 and 63 of the Statute, filed in the Registry of the Court a document containing an application for permission to intervene and a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel),” the ICJ posted on its website.

South Africa brought its case against Israel on December 29, 2023. Various countries, including Nicaragua, Cuba, Ireland, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, and Turkiye, have joined the case so far.

In the meantime, Namibia’s Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab announced on Friday night that the African country, along with eight other states, formed the Hague Group to support Palestine and its people’s right to self-determination. The group aims to draw international attention to the issue of Palestine, the minister noted.

The same day, the Flemish Interuniversity Council (VLIR) announced that universities in Belgium’s Flemish Region would no longer enter into new collaborations with Zionist partners. VLIR also said academic centers are tasked with resuming activities at educational and research institutes in the Gaza Strip.

Back in November 2024, the UN-backed International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The warrants, issued on November 21, had been sought by the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan in May that year.

The Israeli regime launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, killing at least 47,400 people and injuring more than 111,000 others before a ceasefire deal that came into force on January 19 this year.

4208**4194