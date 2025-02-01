Pres. Pezeshkian and his cabinet visit Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum ahead of Islamic Revolution anniv.

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has paid a visit to the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini to renew his commitment to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

Accompanied by members of his cabinet, including ministers and vice presidents, Pezeshkian visited the mausoleum on Saturday morning on the second day of the 10-day celebrations marking the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Speaking at the event, the president said victory lies in putting aside differences and uniting for the country's sake.

He read out a summary of Imam Khomeini’s will, saying, “Today, we must remind ourselves of these important words of the great Imam and act on them.”

According to Pezeshkian, the enemies are seeking to create division and discord within the country. “The secret to the survival of the Islamic Revolution is to raise hope and avoid despair and hopelessness,” he added.

