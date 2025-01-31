Iranian envoy, Russia's deputy foreign minister discuss developments in West Asia

Tehran, IRNA - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met in Russia's capital and discussed the latest developments in West Asia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on on Friday that in this meeting, special attention was paid to the developments in West Asia, including the crisis in the occupied territories of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

The ministry said that the two sides emphasized the importance of a lasting ceasefire and unconditional access to humanitarian aid in Gaza and the effective implementation of international solutions, including the resolutions of the General Assembly and the United Nations Security Council.

