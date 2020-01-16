Zarif undermines E3 deal with Trump on JCPOA

"E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid new Trump tariffs," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

"It won't work my friends," he added.

"You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully? If you want to sell your integrity, go ahead."

"But DO NOT assume high moral/legal ground. YOU DON'T HAVE IT," he reiterated.

Earlier, Zarif said that the UK is parroting the US line, adding that they cannot save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by appeasing the bully.

Britain, France, and Germany started a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal after triggering the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism.

