Yemeni army removes embargo on oil tankers passing via Red Sea

Tehran, IRNA - News sources reported that the CHRY SALIS ship, which was previously prohibited by the Yemeni Navy from crossing the Red Sea, received permission to pass through this area after negotiations and contact with the Navy.

Al-Mayadeen network announced that this ship, after the Yemeni army agreed to pass, moved on a safe route and reached its destination with full confidence.

The Yemeni army emphasized that the safe passage of the ship was made due to special circumstances and the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza played a major role in this decision.

