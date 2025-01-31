WhatsApp hacked by Israel's spyware company Paragon, Meta says

Tehran, IRNA - An official with Meta Platforms' (META.O) said the Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions has hacked the popular WhatsApp targeting scores of its users, including journalists and members of civil society.

The official said on Friday t"WhatsApp had sent Paragon a cease-and-desist letter following the hack," the official told Reuters on Friday.

In a statement, WhatsApp said the company "will continue to protect people's ability to communicate privately".

The WhatsApp official further told Reuters it had detected an effort to hack approximately 90 users.

The official declined to say who, specifically, was targeted, but he said those targeted were based in more than two dozen countries, including several people in Europe.

He said WhatsApp users were sent malicious electronic documents that required no user interaction to compromise their targets, a so-called zero-click hack that is considered particularly stealthy.

