Zarif: UK parroting US line

"For 20 months, the E3-following UK appeasement policy-has bowed to US diktat," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"That hasn't gotten it anywhere-and it never will," he added.

"E3 can save JCPOA but not by appeasing the bully & pressuring the complying party Rather it should muster the courage to fulfill its own obligations," he noted.

In a separate message, Zarif said: "Diplomatic malpractice? The UK is parroting the US line & blindly abetting its terrorist adventurism in our region."

"The last time the UK was dragged along to infamy by the US was in Iraq war, he noted.

"How did that work out? Take the honorable path for a change: settle court-ordered debt to Iranians."

