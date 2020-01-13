Syria's top championship award conferred to Martyr Soleimani

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier Amir Hatami in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Ali Abdullah Ayyoub appreciated the country's officials for expressing sympathy over martyrdom of General Soleimani, saying that path of resistance remains open with the martyrdom of Soleimani, as resistance has turned into an ideology and discourse in the region today.

"If it were not for sacrifices of Soleimani and his companions, including Syrian armed and popular forces, Daesh domination over the region was inevitable," Brigadier General Hatami said.

Contending that Iran's support to resistance movement will continue strongly, he said that Iran will stay alongside Syria in times of reconstruction as it did during war.

Ayyoub, for his part, hailed Lieutenant General Soleimani's sincere sacrifices, saying, "I got familiar with this martyr in battle fields when terrorist had occupied major section of Syria."

He further noted that he is in Tehran to condole with the Iranian nation over martyrdom of the full-fledged model of humanity.

