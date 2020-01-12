Jan 12, 2020, 11:48 PM
Syria's high-ranking delegation arrives in Tehran

Tehran, Jan 12, IRNA -- A Syrian delegation headed by Prime Minister Imad Khamis arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

The delegation also comprises Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem, and Defense Minister Ali Ayyoyb.

The Syrian team is in Tehran to discuss the recent developments in the region, especially assassination of commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iran's response to it.

On Wednesday, Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq where US troops were stationed in retaliation to General Soleimani’s assassination in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

