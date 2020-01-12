Rouhani: Qatar could be a hub for developing economic ties

In a joint meeting with the Qatari emir on Sunday evening, President Rouhani said that "we hope that we can take an important step in developing the relations" between Iran and Qatar.

He added that the expansion of relations and cooperation between Iran and Qatar is important for the two nations and also for meeting their interests.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to take new steps in the economic and commercial relations of the two countries," the Iranian president added.

Referring to the great potentials and capacities of investment in various sectors such as agriculture, industry and hotel industry in our country, President Rouhani said that Qatari economic activists and the private sector can also take this opportunity and invest more in joint projects to advance the joint cooperation.

Referring to Iran's progress in various sectors of science and technology, knowledge-based activities and services in the water and electricity sectors, the Iranian president also highlighted that "we are ready to share our experiences in these sectors to Qatar".

The Iranian president underlined the importance of developing bilateral relations and tourism cooperation between the two countries and said that the establishment of a joint commission on cooperation between the two countries to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements and planning for the development of comprehensive relations between the two countries is essential.

Any security cooperation in region without Iran's presence of no value

Sheikh Tamim, for his part, lauded the Islamic Republic of Iran for its hospitality for the Qatari delegation and officially invited President Rouhani to travel to visit Doha.

"Iran-Qatar friendship and relations are rooted in history, which has fortunately developed and strengthened in recent years, and expressed hope that this trip will serve as a good step towards further expanding Tehran-Doha relations and accelerating the implementation of mutual agreements," the Qatari emir said.

Referring to holding a joint commission on cooperation between the two countries in the near future, the Emir of Qatar said that "we urge the members of the commission to address various issues of interest to the two countries that could contribute to the development, strengthening and consolidation of Tehran-Doha relations in general".

Qatar's emir said that Iran and Qatar have always consulted and cooperated in various regional and international developments at different levels.

"We believe that increasing tension in the region is never in the interest of regional countries and the world and what we saw from Iran on regional issues has always been wisdom and tact," Sheikh Tamim said.

The Qatari emir added that "we believe that we should cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran as an influential country to maintain security in this region and any security cooperation in this region without the presence of Iran is of no value".

