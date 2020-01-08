Iran hits US air base at hour Trump assassinated Gen. Soleimani

Brigadier-General Ramezan Sharif said the Ain Assad Air Base has the capacity for 4,000 soldiers and enjoys the most advanced military equipment.

Iran attacked the US air base in Iraq with Ballistic missiles as a reaction action to the US assassination of the IRGC world famous commander who attained martyrdom along with the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, who were targeted and assassinated in Baghdad airport on Friday upon the instruction of the US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump claimed the responsibility of the terrorist measure on Friday.

General Soleimani had helped Iraq and Syria to get rid of the US-made terrorist group Daesh (ISIS).

After the Iranian general's assassination, millions of Iranians took to the streets throughout the country demanding the military forces to retaliate.

