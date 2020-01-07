Burial procession of Gen Qasem Soleimani kicks off in Kerman

The iconic figure is scheduled to be laid to rest in a cemetery that already hosts a number of other martyrs. The Commander has asked to be buried at the same place according to a written testament.

Earlier, thousands of the commander's fellow citizens, as well as many people from other provinces, gathered in the main square of the city of Kerman to bid farewell to the body of the slain General.

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were in separate cars at Baghdad airport when the US carried targeted airstrike to assassinate them on Friday morning.

Millions of Iranians all around the country took to the streets on Sunday and Monday to condemn the terror act of the US. They took to streets holding the pictures of the martyred General Soleimani and flags of Iran, chanting "Down with the US" and "Down with Israel".

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to heinous crime against Iranian commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish