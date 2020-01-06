Haniyeh terms Gen Soleimani as "martyr of Quds"

He made the remarks in the funeral procession of the General in Tehran, adding he devoted his life for supporting the Palestinians and oppressed people of the region.

He expressed condolence to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Government as well as the Iranians on the martyrdom of late Commander General Soleimani.

What the Americans have committed is an atrocity crime that has many manifestations in occupation of Palestine, he underscored.

He called on the nations and governments to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Soleimani's assassination.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander who was assassinated by the US alongside the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with records of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) forces in Iraq.

The body of General Soleimani and the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes and other martyrs of the US state terrorism were taken from Iraq to Ahvaz, the southern city of Iran, on Sunday.

His next destination was Mashhad, northeastern Iran. He was welcomed by millions of people coming together from the city and all the cities and towns around Mashhad. The number of people was so many that the Islamic Republic Guard Corps could not transfer the body to Tehran until after midnight.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday led mass prayers for the beloved Martyr Qasem Soleimani.

