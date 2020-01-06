Supreme Leader leads prayer for body of Martyr General Soleimani

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday led mass prayers for the beloved Martyr Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani.Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2019. IRNA.
6125**1424
