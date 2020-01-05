Larijani: Trump commits crime equal with 1953 coup

Addressing the Majlis formal session on Sunday, Larijani said that magnitude of targeted assassination of Iranian Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani led to place Trump's name in the same list as 1953 coup and targeting Iran passenger plane in 1988.

Condemning the US state terrorism of targeted assassination of Iranian IRGC Quds Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, he said the Friday accident has changed political balance of both the region and the international community.

General Soleimani was a brave commander who played pioneering role in defending regional security, he noted.

Upon the request of Iraqi and Syrian governments, Iranian commander helped their people and uprooted terrorists by effective plans.

US officials alleged that General Soleimani wanted to take measures against American forces in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, adding that their allegation is not valid but a lie.

He urged US House of Representatives and people to know that Trump's allegation against the Iranian commander is a lie to cover up an international crime the US president perpetrated against the Iranian commander.

He reiterated that assassinating Iranian and Iraqi senior officials in Baghdad airport is outright violation of the United Nations Charter.

US president's brutal act is regarded as a war crime, he said.

Larijani addressed Trump saying his impolite secretary of state has dragged him into a quagmire.

He warned the US against endangering peace in the region, saying the US Administration is responsible for putting international peace at risk.

