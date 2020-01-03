President: Lieutenant General Soleimani's flag of fortitude to remain hoisted

In a condolence message on the occasion of the martyrdom of the General Qasem Soleimani and his accompanying martyrs on Friday, The President expressed his confidence that the flag of dignity, honor and bravery this martyr will remain hoisted by the great troops of Islam and the honorable path of resistance and sacrifice will continue with strength.

The martyrdom of the great commander of Islam and Iran, the brave commander of the Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and a number of his companions, in particular, the great Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the hands of the aggressive and criminal US, has affected the hearts of all the Iranian people and the nations of the region and has doubled the resolve of the great Iranian people and other free nations to stand up to the US avarice and defend Islamic values.

He further stressed that "Undoubtedly, this cowardly act is yet another sign of America's frustration and helplessness in the region and the disgust of the nations of the region with the aggressive regime that violates all human rights and international law with the most inhumane cruelty and recorded another stigma on the country's scandalous pages.

The President expressed confidence that the flag of dignity and endurance of this martyr will be remained raised by the great army of Islam and the glorious path of self-sacrifice and resistance will continue. There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge on this terrible crime from the US.

The Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces was martyred in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the volunteer Iraqi Shia Forces, known as the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Major General Soleimini is said to have arrived at the airport from Lebanon.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

The IRGC has confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

