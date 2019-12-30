President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran electricity corridor still operating

Talking to Russia-24 TV Network on Monday, he added that the three countries boast of numerous capacities for cooperation in the energy sector, noting the countries' energy ministers will discuss collaboration in the field.

Noting that Azerbaijan Republic and Russia have cooperation in the field of electricity, he said that in emergency situations, the two countries help each other with electricity.

Azerbaijan Republic is currently exporting electricity to Georgia, Turkey and the European states, Aliyev recalled.

Azerbaijan has also established a new line for transferring electricity with Iran. Therefore, electricity corridor is currently in operation among Iran, Russia and Turkey, he said.

