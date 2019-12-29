Pakistan preparing to host OIC foreign ministers meeting

Earlier Pakistani media had reported that Saudi Foreign Minister during his meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad said that a special meeting of the OIC foreign ministers would be convened to discuss Kashmir issue.

Reports say that the OIC foreign ministers meeting would be held in Islamabad in April 2020 which would be convened by Saudi Arabia.

Local media reported that the meeting would be attended by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Turkey, Indonesia and many other Muslim countries.

Experts described the hosting of special meeting of the OIC as diplomatic victory of Pakistan saying that Islamabad has always emphasized to make the OIC an effective organization.

Reports quoting diplomatic sources said that Saudi pressure was behind Pakistan’s decision to skip recently held Kuala Lumpur, but now it seems that Saudi Arabia wants to activate the OIC after KL summit that is why they want the organization to hold its foreign ministers meeting.

Earlier the members of Pakistani parliamentarians and experts were also shocked on government’s decision to skip the KL summit at the eleventh hour.

