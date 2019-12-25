Gov't spox congratulates Christians on birth of peace messenger

"Congratulation for the Birth of #Jesus_Christ, the messenger of peace and kindness," Rabiei wrote on his Twitter account.

"These days humanity needs to practice more of the behaviors of the abrahamic religion’s profits," he added.

"I pray God gives all the human beings the best," he noted.

Earlier, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri in a message expressed his congratulations over Christmas to Christians in the world.

In his message which was released on Wednesday, Jahangiri expressed hope for developing justice instead of inequality and peace and friendship instead of war and violence.

"The birth of Jesus Christ is a wondrous occasion to celebrate," he added.

