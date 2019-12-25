Dec 25, 2019, 2:22 PM
Rouhani congratulates Christmas to Pope

Tehran, Dec 25, IRNA – On the Christmas Eve, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the birth of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) and the new year in a message to Pope Francis on Wednesday.

In the letter to the head of the Catholic Church, President Rouhani wrote called Jesus Christ the prophet of peace and kindness.

He wrote that Jesus was the messenger of monotheism and altruism, a symbol of patience, heralding happiness, respect and freedom.     

He hoped that the true followers of Jesus and all divine religions tread the path of peace and justice.  

Rouhani extended best wishes for Pope Francis in the new year -- good health and success in guiding humanity.

