Jahangiri: US policies to collapse Iran's economy have failed

In a meeting on Tuesday with the Academic Trustee of country’s academies, Es'haq Jahangiri referred to the presence of top and distinguished professors in the academies.

Jahangiri noted that the academies across the country enjoy great scientific potential and benefit from professors and elites who can participate seriously in identifying and addressing the country's major challenges and helping the government.

The first vice president pointed to key challenges facing the country in a meeting with the heads of 13 major universities in the country and went on to say that after these meetings, a working group of representatives and professors of these universities was formed and in these meetings, they have discussed various issues and have suggested solutions to the government to overcome the problems facing the country.

He added that the extensive scientific capacity of the academies in the country requires that the professors and elites active in these academies also take a more serious role in formulating solutions to the problems facing the country and submit their proposals to the government.

