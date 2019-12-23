Dec 23, 2019, 6:34 PM
Veep: US failed to prevent foreign tourists to visit Iran

Bushehr, Dec 23, IRNA – First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri said on Monday that despite the US sanctions against Iran, the number of foreign tourists who visited the country increased by 30 percent during 2018 and 219.

Speaking on the sidelines of inaugural ceremony of first south Iran folklore music museum in Tangestan, Bushehr province, he added that the Americans thought that they would be able to block entry of tourists to Iran through imposing tough sanctions while the reports indicate that the number of inbound tourists to the country has increased by 30 percent during 2018 and 2019.

The number of incoming tourists was in ascending order, as the four million in 2016 surged to seven million in 2018, Jahangiri said.

Tourism potentials in Bushehr province is one of the main capabilities which should not be neglected, he said noting that the province is the hub for numerous historical and natural attractions suitable for foreign tourists.

