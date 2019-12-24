Iran's Majlis speaker felicitates counterparts on Christmas Eve

“Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of Christmas as well as the beginning of the new year,” said Iran’s Majlis speaker Ali Larijani on Tuesday.

“I firmly believe that it’s possible to achieve peace, justice and progress through the objectives that Jesus Christ always promised. This can be done through constructive interaction and dialogue between all heavenly faiths,” he added.

Larijani stressed that Iran’s parliament welcomes any kind of cooperation with other parliaments in a bid to strengthen peace and human values.

