Sardar had an eye-catching performance on Zenit, both in the European Championships League and the Russian Premier League.

Sardar's teammate Serbian Branislav Ivanović, a former Chelsea player, is on the selected team.

At the end of the year, European leagues are temporarily shut down due to Christmas vacations, but the vacation in Eastern Europe take longer due to the cold.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish