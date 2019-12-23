Iran approaching scientific authority

Speaking at the 20th Abu Ghraib Research Festival at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences on Monday, Reza Malekzadeh added that the number of Iranian researchers' articles published in internationally accredited journals and other countries has grown well.

The official, meantime, said that nearly 74,000 articles that have been published by Iranian researchers have been cited by 178 countries.

"We need to do much more because these important indicators will boost the country's international rankings," said the deputy health minister.

He noted the country's scientific achievements and said that "we have made significant progress in stem cell, liver and bone marrow transplantation, biotech" and infertility.

Malekzadeh noted that "we had great pharmaceutical achievements and were able to produce most of the country's needed medicines domestically".

