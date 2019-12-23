Iran weightlifter bags bronze in Olympic qualifying Games

Speaking to IRNA, Head of West Azarbaijan province weightlifting squad Shahrokh Piri said that Miri registered the record of 162kg in snatch field, 209 kg in clean-and-jerk field and 371kg in total.

Qatari athlete ranked first, he said adding that Iranian weightlifter Kianoush Rostami also received a gold medal in snatch and a silver medal in clean-and-jerk category.

Qatar 6th International Cup will be underway until Tuesday.

Qatar Cup is held under the supervision and organization of the IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) and also the QWF (Qatar Weightlifting Federation)."

The tournament has been held from the year 2015 onwards with editions in 2016 and 2018.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish