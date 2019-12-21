Rouhani: Iran, Japan offer new proposals to break sanctions

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad International Airport where he concluded his five-day visit to Malaysia and Japan, he said that Malaysian Summit was a new method for gathering of Muslims, Islamic thinkers and leaders of the Muslim countries.

The summit aimed to promote cooperation among the Islamic states to achieve desirable development, Rouhani said.

He noted that Islamic thinkers from 80 countries and 2,000 guests had been invited to the event attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed.

Malaysia Summit focused on ways of development in the Islamic world, he said, noting that following it, a major session involving leaders of Iran, Turkey, Qatar and Malaysia was held with good results for cooperation among the four countries.

Ties with Malaysia are important to Iran, the chief executive said that bilateral relations became warmer after the 11th government came to power in Iran.

Mahathir Mohamed is interested to visit Tehran soon, he said.

There are good cultural commonalities between the two countries, as they share various ceremonies such as Nowruz and Nature Day, he said noting that there exist common cultural roots in Asian and the East.

During the meeting with Japanese premier, in addition to bilateral relations, sanctions were also discussed, Rouhani, said, noting that all know that sanctions are against the international regulations and they also know that they will get nowhere.

Sanctions are detrimental to all countries not Iran alone, he said, adding that it is a lose-lose decision that the US has taken wrongly.

The Japanese and Europeans are working to break sanctions and have solutions to that effect, Rouhani said.

"We believe breaking sanctions and destroying US plots in imposing sanctions on Iran is an essential, national and revolutionary act," he said.

