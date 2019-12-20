Dec 20, 2019, 7:19 PM
Zarif says Iran, Japan discuss developing bilateral ties

Tehran, Dec 20, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran and Japan have reviewed developing bilateral relations.

"Substantive, friendly and frank summit between President @HassanRouhani and Prime Minister @AbeShinzo: further strengthening bilateral, regional and global cooperation," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

"Also grateful to our Japanese hosts for celebrating the winter solstice with us. #Yalda," he added.

Earlier this year, President Rouhani and Japanese premier had met on the sidelines of the recent UN General Assembly in New York.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, heading a high-ranking political delegation, visited Tehran in June 2019 and held talks with senior Iranian officials.

