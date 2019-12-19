Zarif hails Malaysia Summit achievements

"Excellent bilateral & multilateral meetings with friends at #KLSummit2019," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

"Initiatives on good governance, inclusive dialogue, media, digital economy, tech r&d, innovation fund, trade & barter, alternative finance & unified cryptocurrency," he added.

"Moving forward on inclusive synergy," he noted.

Zarif is accompanying President Rouhani in Malaysia to attend the 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit.

Rouhani's visit to Malaysia is taking place at an official invitation of Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad.

The event is slated to be held in the presence of 400 international figures, including 250 world leaders and political personalities from 52 countries, on December 18-21.

Participants are supposed to discuss the most important challenges in the Islamic countries and major subjects of the Muslim World.

President Rouhani is also to visit Tokyo to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The meeting is aimed at developing Iranian trade ties with Japan.

