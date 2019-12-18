Zarif condemns US threat to invoke JCPOA snapback

"Taking unprecedented step of punishing those who seek to COMPLY with UN Security Council isn't enough for this

@statedept," Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.

"Now it claims that US can use snapback because it's a JCPOA participant," he added.

"NEWS FLASH:@realdonaldtrump explicitly long ago "ceased US participation." Shameless.

On May 8, 2018, president Donald Trump said "The Secretary of State shall, in consultation with the Secretary of Treasury and the Secretary of Energy, take all appropriate steps to cease the participation of the United States in the JCPOA."

Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Iran does not consider direct talks with the US at any level, because the US administration is not trustworthy.

"Since US withdrawal from the JCPOA has changed negotiations to a bad experience, Tehran is not ready for talks with them at any level. Iran wouldn't bow to pressure. Negotiations under maximum pressure is tantamount to surrender," Araghchi said.

"So, for the Iranian government, at this moment, negotiation with the United States would be out of equality," he added speaking to a Chinese media.

