Pakistan PM vows to continue with peace efforts

Prime Minister yesterday paid a day long visit to Saudi Arabia, his sixth to the country.

According to a PM House statement the Prime Minister during a meeting with Saudi Crown prince reiterated Pakistan's perspective that disputes and differences be resolved through political and diplomatic means.

He said that Pakistan would continue with peace efforts in that direction with a view to precluding conflict, defusing tensions and preserving peace for the benefit of the region and the world.

Imran Khan also extended warm felicitations on Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's assumption of G20 Presidency.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi talking to media referred to Pakistan’s deescalation efforts in the Middle East, particularly between Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar.

“Being a founding member of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan would play its role to remove the strain in ties among Muslim states, he added.

Local media say that PM Imran in his efforts to reduce regional tensions had visited Iran on October 13 and soon after that he traveled to Saudi Arabia.

