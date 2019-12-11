Dec 11, 2019, 11:29 PM
Envoy: Ofcom confirms receiving Iran's complaint against provocative media outlets

Envoy: Ofcom confirms receiving Iran's complaint against provocative media outlets

London, Dec 11, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinejad said on Wednesday that the Office of Communications, commonly known as the Ofcom, confirmed receiving of Iran's complaint against the opponent Persian-language networks.

He tweeted on Wednesday that the institute has declared readiness for probing Iran's complaint.

Complaint against Persian BBC is simultaneously being pursued through BBC World Service, he said.

Earlier, Baeidinejad said that the Iranian nation will never forget how the vicious media outlets, including Persian BBC, Voice of America, Man-o-To and Iran International are trying to introduce the organized rioters, killers and saboteurs as political critics.

