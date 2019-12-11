Envoy: Ofcom confirms receiving Iran's complaint against provocative media outlets

He tweeted on Wednesday that the institute has declared readiness for probing Iran's complaint.

Complaint against Persian BBC is simultaneously being pursued through BBC World Service, he said.

Earlier, Baeidinejad said that the Iranian nation will never forget how the vicious media outlets, including Persian BBC, Voice of America, Man-o-To and Iran International are trying to introduce the organized rioters, killers and saboteurs as political critics.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish