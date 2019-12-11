Dec 11, 2019, 4:38 PM
Foreign Ministry must take action vis-à-vis remarks undermining Iran's ties with neighbors

Tehran, Sec 11, IRNA - A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament said that the members of the Commission called for that the Foreign Ministry to take action on remarks undermining Iran's foreign relations with its neighbors.

Alireza Rahimi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that during a meeting of National Security Commission’s members with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, some lawmakers demanded that the Foreign Ministry on the release of the film on about Iran's presence in Iraq (which led to the intensification of Iraqis' sensitivity towards Iran) to take legal action over remarks that are destructive for Iran's foreign relations with its neighbors.

Members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission met yesterday with the Foreign Minister.

The latest developments in foreign policy, particularly those related to the implementation of the JCPOA, regional developments and relations with neighbors and other current foreign and international issues, were among the most important topics of discussion at this intimate meeting.

